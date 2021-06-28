Cricket: ‘You can't win the trophy every time’: Kapil Dev reacts to India's WTC Final loss

Kapil Dev has defended Team India after their eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton. The World Cup-winning skipper said that people frequently get carried away with its analysis after each terrible game and will in general ignore the better exhibitions in the competition.

The WTC's final misfortune was India's fifth in a row in an ICC knockout since 2013 as it fanned discernments that Team India battle to deal with the pressure factor of the ICC event. Kapil Dev, however, demanded that arriving at a final or semi-final in tournaments is an accomplishment in itself.

He added that the Indian group has dominated incalculable matches under comparative circumstances, so one helpless trip shouldn't characterize them.

While talking on Sports Yaari's YouTube channel, the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper said the media regularly goes unforgiving in the group after an awful game and will in general ignore the better presentation previously. He said: “Tell me one thing: they are reaching the semi-final or final each and every time, isn't that an achievement in itself? We criticize very quickly. You can't win the trophy every time. Look at how well they played. If they lose one match here or the World Cup semi-final, does that mean they are succumbing to pressure? No, that's not how it goes."

“They (New Zealand) had a better day, they played better. We see it very critically one bad performance and the media shows it a hundred times: These guys can’t take the pressure. We have all won a lot of games under the same pressure as well.”

Team India was at the top of the points table in the debut WTC with 12 successes, four losses, and a draw. New Zealand, in the interim, arrived at the culmination conflict subsequent to playing the least number of games among the best eight groups - 11 - winning seven of them.

The forthcoming five Tests against England will give Team India ostensibly the best chance to put any demons to rest in England. A determined series win would not just recuperate the wounds of the previous few years yet, in addition, clear any questions about the team's future possibilities.

Virat Kohli and Co will presently shift focus to the 5-match Test series against England which starts August 4 in Nottingham.