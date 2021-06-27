Cricket- It is opportunity for me to learn and improve: Rahul Dravid ahead of the Sri Lanka tour

The way that Indian cricket today has the most efficient bench strength in the world isn't something that was grown for the time being. It required a very long time for the Indian cricketing framework to foster players that today can fill in the boots for a major player. Look no farther than the visit through Australia. The incomparable Rahul Dravid was caught up with doing what he excels at – set up the stars of tomorrow.

Under Dravid, India won the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2018. He has directed the Indian junior teams to bilateral and multilateral series wins, both in India and abroad. Up until now, he has trained the India 'A' and Under-19 teams and is functioning as the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy.

He has effectively made significant strides as a cricket coach and his probation starts with his first task with a 'senior India group that is visiting Sri Lanka.

Rahul Dravid, India's coach for the Sri Lanka visit, addressed the press conference alongside Shikhar Dhawan before the group's takeoff to Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series.

Many youngsters will be looking at this opportunity to make it to the Indian Team for the upcoming T20 World Cup this year. Rahul Dravid said: "There are a lot of players in the squad who are pushing for places or looking to cement their places in the T20 World Cup. But the key goal for everyone in the squad is to try and win the series. That’s the primary objective. Hopefully, people can get the opportunity to put in good performances in the course of winning the series, and knock doors of selectors."

The uncapped young players, who have risen steeply from homegrown cricket and the IPL will be eyeing a spot in Team India. The series has a lot at stake for the budding cricketers, given the ever-so-approaching T20 World Cup in October-November. He said: "These are only 3 games before the T20 World Cup. The selectors and management will have an idea by now about what they’re looking for. There’s the IPL before the WC. In that sense, there may be one or two places the management and selectors might want to fill. So give them a few more options. But can’t read too much into it as well. There might be a few odd spots to be filled. We have a couple of selectors traveling with us, we’ll interact with them. Had a little bit of contact with the management in England. Didn’t want to disturb them during the WTC final, so will touch base with them over the next couple of weeks and plan."

Rahul Dravid's significant commitment has been during his present stretch as India A and India U-19 team coach. He has furnished Indian Cricket with a lot of budding cricketers with a lot of skill and talent. However, he says India A stint is slightly different from Senior Indian Team: "It’s slightly different. When you’re at the developmental level, the goal is different from this. we have a really good squad here, 20 players. Will be unrealistic to expect everyone to get an opportunity in this short series. We’ll come up with what we think is the best combination to win the series. And then see along the way, there are plenty of youngsters, even if they don’t play, it’s a great opportunity for them to learn from seniors like Shikhar. It’s very different worlds - Under19 and A team and this."

There is no scrutinizing the qualifications of Rahul Dravid the player just as the coach. Having demonstrated his coaching capacity at a specific level up to this point, and with progress, the consequence of the six-match limited-over series in Sri Lanka will 'help him to learn and improve'. He says, "It’s a great blend of experienced players and fresh players. As a coach, it’s quite an exciting situation because you know if you create a good environment, everyone will learn a lot. We have to be together as a large group, there are opportunities to learn and grow. It’s a good chance for me as well, as a coach you’re always learning from every experience. You learn about yourself and about cricket. It’s another opportunity for me to learn and improve. I’m quite excited."

Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Dravid's picked skipper for the 2018 World Cup has performed at the most significant level and will be an important expansion to the opening slot.

The world cup was likewise the disclosure of Prithvi Shaw, as a batsman. Prithvi Shaw will once again play under the guidance of Rahul Dravid in the impending tour.

"For a lot more people other than Prithvi as well someone like Devdutt Padikkal or Ruturaj Gaikwad, a lot of the younger boys will be extremely keen to do well. Whether they get called up for the T20 WC is for the selectors to take. But certainly, a good performance against international oppositions will help. If you can do well at this level, the selectors will certainly take note. No tour is a life and death situation; it’s not like just because you do well against Sri Lanka, you’ll make it, or vice versa. But performing in the pressure of international cricket, the selectors will certainly take note."