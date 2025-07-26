/WI vs AUS: Tim David runs riot with record ton as Australia down West Indies to pocket T20I series

Australia all-rounder Tim David ran riot with the bat as he smashed a 37-ball hundred in the third T20I against West Indies as the visitors pocketed the series 3-0 on Friday (July 25). Playing at Sabina Park in Kingston, Australia, chased down the 215-run target in 16.1 overs with David scoring an unbeaten 102 while Mitchell Owen also amassed an unbeaten 36 off 16. The victory meant Australia won the five-match series with two matches to spare.

David runs riot with the bat

Tasked to chase 215, Australia lost Glenn Maxwell (20), Josh Inglis (15) and skipper Mitchell Marsh inside the powerplay as they were 61/3 at one stage. However, David took matters into his own hands and scored the fastest fifty for Australia in T20I history. It took the 29-year-old 16 balls to complete his fifty and entertained the crowd at Sabina Park. Cameron Green, in the meantime, was dismissed for 11 off 14, but that did not stop the Aussie batter from scoring runs left, right and centre.

His batting onslaught meant Australia, despite losing wickets, were in command of the chase with Mitchell Owen also playing a handy knock of 36 runs. David would later complete his ton by scoring the winning four, taking 37 balls to complete the ton, which was also the fastest by any Australian in T20I cricket.

Fastest hundred by Australian batters

Tim David – 37 Balls vs West Indies

Josh Inglis – 43 Balls vs Scotland

Aaron Winch – 47 Balls vs England

Josh Inglis – 47 Balls vs India

Glenn Maxwell – 47 Balls vs India

Earlier, West Indies batter Brandon King (62) and Shai Hope (unbeaten 102) smashed Aussie bowlers all over the park as they scored 214/4 in their 20 overs. They stitched an opening partnership of 125 runs before King was dismissed. With handy contributions from other batters like Shimron Hetmyer (9), Sherfane Rutherford (12) and others, the West Indies reached above 200.