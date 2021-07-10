Cricket: West Indies bowling attack shines as they beat Australia by 18 runs

The West Indies exploited a thrilling batting collapse by Australia to beat the guests by 18 runs in the first of five Twenty20 matches on Friday. Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and asked the Windies to bat.

Josh Hazlewood was remarkable with the new ball and dismissed Evin Lewis for a duck off his second ball. He additionally dismissed Chris Gayle for only four runs in his third over with Ashton Agar taking a decent catch at in backward point.

Andre Russell scored his maiden half-century in T20Is and crushed five sixes in his 28-ball innings. The all-rounder scored 51 to lead his team to a total of 145-6 out of 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian bowlers with outstanding figures of 3-12.

Australia lost their captain early in the pursuit. Fabien Allen dismissed him on the very first ball Aaron Finch was caught at extra-cover by Evin Lewis. Matthew Wade, who was elevated to open the batting, attacked the Windies from the beginning.

Australia was cruising to expected triumph at 70-3 when it lost six wickets for 19 runs and was all out for 127 out of 16 overs. Obed McCoy took 4-26 and Hayden Walsh added 3-23 for the West Indies.

Mitch Marsh top-scored with 51 runs and took two wickets and partner Josh Hazlewood had 3-12. Ben McDermott's dismissal begun the Aussies' collapse as he was bowled by Hayden Walsh. The West Indies spinner then, at that point dismissed the set batsman Mitch Marsh for 51 also to give his side a promising sign.

Australia lost their last six wickets for only 21 runs in 5.5 overs. Hayden Walsh and Obed McCoy were remarkable with the ball and West Indies grabbed triumph from the jaws of rout to start to lead the pack in the five-match series.

Australia skipper was in the post-match presentation accessed the performance and said: “When you lose six for 19, you're gonna struggle to win a T20 game. So we just needed somebody to take it upon themselves and get right through to the end. After the position that Marsh and Wade got us into, just a bit of game smarts would have got us over the line there but sort of panicked a little bit. There are no excuses for our batting display there. You've got to dust yourselves off and come again with the same attitude but just execute a little bit better under pressure.”

On the other hand, Obed Mcoy was announced as man of the match for his match-winning spell, he said:

"I've been buckling down it was only about execution and adhering to the group plan. Typically on that surface, the ball has a pleasant bob and convey, however, I was simply attempting to stir up my speed however much I can. We were sure and realized we had the bowling to back it."