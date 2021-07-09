Cricket: After batting coach Grant Flower, another staff member tests COVID positive

Sri Lankan team's data analyst G T Niroshan has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the limited-overs series against India, the Sri Lankan cricket board said on Friday, a day after its batting coach Grant Flower was infected to COVID.

G T Niroshan is as of now being treated according to the clinical protocols; "The Data Analyst of the Sri Lanka National Team, G. T. Niroshan, has tested positive for Covid 19," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Sri Lankan batting coach Grant Flower tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of India series

"He was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff yesterday, following the identification of Grant Flower as Covid Positive. Niroshan is now undergoing due medical protocols."

On Thursday, Sri Lanka's batting coach Flower tested positive for COVID-19, 48 hours after the squad's arrival from England and less than a week before the home series against India.

The wide range of various players who are isolating have likewise been tested.

Prior to testing negative, Sri Lanka's crew had to wait for the results of their PCR tests on getting back, following a COVID-19 outbreak in the England squad after the last match of their visit in Bristol on Sunday.

Sri Lanka are set to take on India in a six-match limited-over series beginning July 13. Grant Flower had been isolated from the remainder of the squad which is going through hard isolation on arrival.

Effectively, three Sri Lankan players are confronting n inquiry for penetrating the COVID-19 protocols in the UK.

England's whole ODI squad and support staff were constrained into self-isolation after various COVID positive cases, driving England and Wales Cricket Board to name a completely new 18-man squad ahead of the first ODI against Pakistan on Thursday.