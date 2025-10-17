/Watch: Young Virat Kohli fan erupts in joy after meeting Indian batting legend, online video melts heart

Team India is all set to kick start its journey Down Under as it takes on Australia in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday (Oct 19). The Indian team, boosted by the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will look to start on a winning note as they were seen taking net sessions in the build-up. It was the same theme on Thursday in Perth when a young Virat Kohli fan made headlines for his reaction. The viral video has seen the internet melt, giving a timely reminder of the popularity of Virat overseas as well.

Viral video melts internet

In a video going viral, a young fan is greeted by Virat, where he is seen receiving an autograph before erupting in joy outside India’s training facilities in Perth. The kid is later seen running away in joy, before jumping and lifting himself in a nearby garden. The fan quickly made headlines for his reaction while Virat was on his way out of the training facilities. Adorable reaction was the highlight reel of the day, before India take the field against Australia at the Optus Stadium on Sunday.

The Indian team arrived in Australia in batches on Wednesday and wasted no time in training sessions. Rohit, Virat and other key batters were seen practicing for the Men in Blue while bowlers also sweated in the challenging Aussie conditions as summer heat took centre stage.

For the first time in the upcoming series, Shubman Gill will lead India as the permanent ODI skipper, having taken over captaincy duties from Rohit. Shreyas Iyer was also back in contention for the 50-over format and was named vice-captain of the side.

India ODI squad vs Australia

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.