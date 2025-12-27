/Updated WTC standings: England halt Australia's perfect record with Boxing Day Test win, India stay sixth

Australia’s perfect record in the World Test Championship (WTC) came to an end on Saturday (Dec 27) after they were beaten convincingly by England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Playing on Day 2, England chased down 175 runs in the final session, meaning the Aussies were condemned to their first loss of the season. Despite the defeat, Australia remain top of the standings at the end of 2025 while England made no progress, having won the Ashes Test at the MCG by four wickets.

England end Australia’s perfect record WTC cycle

The four-wicket defeat for the home side was their first against England in almost 15 years in the red-ball format. As things stand, Australia have a win percentage of 85.71 from seven matches played in the cycle. The Baggy Greens had so far won six matches from seven before today and will look to win the final Test in Sydney, which starts on Sunday (Jan 4).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

On the other hand, England remain at seventh place, having registered just their third win of the season. They have so far won three matches, drawn one and lost five in the current WTC cycle. India are sixth, having most recently lost to South Africa 2-0 on home turf and face a tough task to play in the final of the 2027 WTC.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

What happened in Boxing Day Test?

England’s wait for a Test win on Australian soil finally came to an end as they beat Australia by four wickets in the fourth Ashes Test. Playing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the traditional year-ending fixture, the contest ended England’s almost 15-year winless streak on Australian soil in red-ball format. The result also means Australia lost its first match in the current World Test Championship (WTC) but still have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.