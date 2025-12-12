/Updated WTC standings: Jacob Duffy propels New Zealand to third spot, India slip to sixth spot

The World Test Championship (WTC) saw a major turnaround on Friday (Dec 12) as India slipped to sixth spot in the standings. This came after New Zealand lifted themselves to third spot with a win over the West Indies in the Wellington Test. While the credit for the New Zealand win went to Jacob Duffy for his superb spell with the ball, it is India who have been on the receiving end of the result as they now sit sixth, below Pakistan in the WTC standings.

India slip to sixth spot

Having registered their first win of the WTC cycle, New Zealand lifted themselves from sixth spot to third as they now have a win percentage (PTC) of 66.67. They have one win in two matches and will look to stay in the hunt for a place in the 2027 final. India, on the flip side, have a PCT of 48.15 from nine matches and were fifth before beating the West Indies by nine wickets. However, they will now sit fifth and could further drop down to seventh if England stage a comeback in their Ashes against Australia.

If that is the case, by the time India entered their next Test series against Sri Lanka in August 2026, they could find themselves as low as seventh. For now, though, Gautam Gambhir and Co. will need to focus on their T20I series against South Africa, where they are level at 1-1 with three matches still to go.

The Indian team lost 2-0 at home to South Africa in November, their second such whitewash under the coaching of Gautam Gambhir.

Who leads the standings?

Currently, Australia are top of the table with five wins out of five, followed by South Africa, who have a PTC of 75. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the standings, while India sit sixth. England’s dream of reaching their first WTC final look slim as they sit seventh with two wins in seven matches. Bangladesh and the West Indies complete the rest of the line-up in the WTC standings.