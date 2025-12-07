/WTC 2025-27: Australia tops table after Brisbane win, where does India stand?

LOGIN
Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 07, 2025, 23:54 IST | Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 23:54 IST

Australia have strengthened their lead in the WTC table after two straight wins in the ongoing series. However, let's check where India ranks in the table.

Australia
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Australia

Australia sit at the top of the WTC table with five wins in five matches. Their perfect record gives them 60 points and a PCT of 100. They’ve dominated both home and away and look in full control.

South Africa
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

South Africa

South Africa holds second place with three wins from four matches. Their only loss came in a tight contest, but 36 points and a PCT of 75 keep them close to the top. They’ve been steady and sharp.

Sri Lanka
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka are placed third after two matches, with one win and one draw. They have 16 points and a PCT of 66.67. It’s a small sample so far, but they’ve started their WTC run with good balance.

Pakistan
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Pakistan

Pakistan stand in fourth with one win and one loss from their two matches. They have 12 points and a PCT of 50. The team has shown promise, and their position can rise quickly with a strong next series.

India
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

India

India are fifth after nine matches, winning four, losing four, and drawing one. They have 52 points and a PCT of 48.15. It’s been a mixed run, but there’s still time to climb up the table with better results.

