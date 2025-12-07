/WTC 2025-27: Australia tops table after Brisbane win, where does India stand?

Australia have strengthened their lead in the WTC table after two straight wins in the ongoing series. However, let's check where India ranks in the table.
Australia sit at the top of the WTC table with five wins in five matches. Their perfect record gives them 60 points and a PCT of 100. They’ve dominated both home and away and look in full control.
South Africa holds second place with three wins from four matches. Their only loss came in a tight contest, but 36 points and a PCT of 75 keep them close to the top. They’ve been steady and sharp.
Sri Lanka are placed third after two matches, with one win and one draw. They have 16 points and a PCT of 66.67. It’s a small sample so far, but they’ve started their WTC run with good balance.
Pakistan stand in fourth with one win and one loss from their two matches. They have 12 points and a PCT of 50. The team has shown promise, and their position can rise quickly with a strong next series.
India are fifth after nine matches, winning four, losing four, and drawing one. They have 52 points and a PCT of 48.15. It’s been a mixed run, but there’s still time to climb up the table with better results.