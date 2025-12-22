LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /2025 Year-ender: 5 cricket teams that broke long title droughts ft. IPL, WBBL and more

2025 Year-ender: 5 cricket teams that broke long title droughts ft. IPL, WBBL and more

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 22, 2025, 18:28 IST | Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 18:28 IST

2025 saw historic moments in cricket as long-standing title droughts ended across IPL, WTC, ODI World Cup, BBL, and WBBL, with standout performances earning top Player of the Match awards.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – IPL 2025
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – IPL 2025

RCB finally lifted the IPL trophy after an 18-year wait, edging past Punjab Kings by six runs in the Ahmedabad final. After RCB posted 190/9, Krunal Pandya’s disciplined spell of 2/17 controlled the chase and earned him Player of the Match.

India Women – ODI World Cup 2025
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

India Women – ODI World Cup 2025

India Women created history by winning their first ODI World Cup, beating South Africa Women by 52 runs in the final. Shafali Verma starred with a match-winning 87 and followed it up with 2/36 to take Player of the Match honours.

Hobart Hurricanes Women – WBBL 2025
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Hobart Hurricanes Women – WBBL 2025

Hobart Hurricanes Women completed a special season by lifting their first WBBL title. After restricting Perth Scorchers Women to 137/5, Lizelle Lee anchored the chase with an unbeaten 77 off 44 balls, a knock that earned her Player of the Match.

South Africa – WTC 2025
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

South Africa – WTC 2025

South Africa claimed their first World Test Championship title with a calm five-wicket win over Australia at Lord’s. Chasing 282, Aiden Markram stood tall with a brilliant 136 in the fourth innings, a knock that sealed the match and the Player of the Match award.

Hobart Hurricanes – BBL 2025
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Hobart Hurricanes – BBL 2025

Hobart Hurricanes ended years of waiting by winning their maiden Big Bash title. Chasing 183 in the final, Mitchell Owen.

Trending Photo

5 best tennis matches of 2025: THIS athlete features twice and it’s neither Alcaraz nor Sinner
5

5 best tennis matches of 2025: THIS athlete features twice and it’s neither Alcaraz nor Sinner

Gold vs real estate vs FDs: How returns, taxes and liquidity are redefining wealth creation
6

Gold vs real estate vs FDs: How returns, taxes and liquidity are redefining wealth creation

From India’s CT title to Chelsea’s FIFA Club WC glory: 5 sports events that ruled Google searches in 2025
5

From India’s CT title to Chelsea’s FIFA Club WC glory: 5 sports events that ruled Google searches in 2025

Christmas 2025: Did Coca-Cola invent Santa Claus’ red suit? Busting the myth behind its origin
10

Christmas 2025: Did Coca-Cola invent Santa Claus’ red suit? Busting the myth behind its origin

Why did England once banned Christmas? Understanding Puritan's control of the island
10

Why did England once banned Christmas? Understanding Puritan's control of the island