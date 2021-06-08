Cricket: Top 5 run-scorers in World Test Championship cycle 2019-2021

The inaugural of the ICC World Test Championship was announced in August 2019 and will finish up in June 2021. The last match between India and New Zealand will begin on 18 June in Southampton. The WTC saw extraordinary exhibitions from numerous players.

Here is a glance at the main five batsmen who scored the most runs in the World Test Championship 2019-21.

Marnus Labuschagne

A leg-spinner-turned batsman and blasting onto the scene by making the number three spot in Tests. Marnus Labuschagne has shown some stupendous structure of late which has assisted him with solidifying his spot in the Australian Test side.

The hundreds that he has been for the most part enormous hundreds and that likewise goes far in showing his demeanor and readiness to not discard his wicket following a century and to bat for significant stretches.

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne glanced in enormous touch during the primary release of the World Test Championship. He is the leading run-scorer in the competition with 1675 runs from 23 innings at an amazing average of 72.82.

Joe Root

English Test skipper Joe Root remains at the second spot in the count of driving run-scorers in the World Test Championship. He has scored 1660 runs at an average of 47.42 including three hundred and eight fifties. Joe Root crushed two double hundreds of years also in WTC.

In only three matches, two against Sri Lanka and one against India, Joe Root has scored 684 runs at an average of 114, with a noteworthy strike rate of 64.65. His exhibitions in three back-to-back England triumphs helped individuals to remember his capacity as perhaps the best player of spin.

Whatever Joe Root proceeds to accomplish between now and the end of his vocation, however, his place at the top table of extraordinary batsmen at present without question.

Steve Smith

He doesn't follow the training manual; he doesn't have a characteristic style that makes you expand at him in wonderment. However, he is ostensibly the best batsman in the longest format of the game right now.

One of the advanced Test batting greats, Steven Smith keeps on breaking records in the longest arrangement of the game, regardless of whether his exhibitions have dunked marginally in the new past.

He is viewed as the best Test batsman right now. He won the Test cricketer of the decade award in ICC yearly honors this year. Steve Smith made his comeback following one year ban with a century against England in Ashes 2019, which was likewise the main match of WTC 2019-21. Generally speaking, he scored 1341 runs in 22 innings at an average of 63.85. He crushed four centuries and seven fifties in the period.

Ben Stokes

English All-rounder Ben Stokes had an extraordinary effect with the bat in WTC. He amassed 1334 runs in 32 innings at an average of 46. He crushed four centuries and seven fifties during the stage. This incorporates a knock for the ages of 135* played against Australia at Headingley in the Ashes 2019. It was his astounding huge hitting – eight sixes – that carried his group to the doorstep of astonishing success.

The picture of Ben Stokes towards the end of the match, remaining at the focal point of the ground, will go down as perhaps the most famous in English cricket history. Although, his most noteworthy score of 176 in WTC came against West Indies in 2020.

Ajinkya Rahane

Having made his Test debut in March 2013 against Australia in Delhi, Rahane has, up until now, represented India in 73 Tests, in which he has scored 4583 runs at an average of 41.28. The right-hander has enrolled 12 hundred and 23 half-hundreds of years

Indian vice-captain in the Test format Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run-scorer among his comrades in the WTC 2019-21. He was likewise the only Indian to cross the 1000-run obstruction in the competition. Ajinkya Rahane scored 1095 runs in 28 innings at an average of 43.80 which included three centuries and 6 fifties. He was the skipper of the Indian team in the last three matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21.

Despite the fact that he is not, at this point in the plan of things in the more limited formats for India, Ajinkya Rahane has stayed a vital component in the longest format, particularly when India has played away from home.