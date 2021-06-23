Cricket: 'They know him': Sachin Tendulkar talks about Rahul Dravid, the coach

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jun 23, 2021, 08:16 PM(IST)

File photo of Rahul Dravid. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

Earlier, Tendulkar also praised Jasprit Bumrah and said that his awkward bowling action makes it difficult for the batsman to play his ball. 

A significant section of the Men in Blue will travel to Sri Lanka for limited-overs series in July with young players like Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Varun Chakravarthy and Chetan Sakariya in the squad and under coach Rahul Dravid.

The team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named the vice-captain. Dravid has played a key role in nurturing India's young talent. As the head of NCA, Dravid has given several young talents to the Men in Blue. Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar talked about his former teammate Rahul Dravid and his new role as the coach for the team. 

“These players have spent enough time with Rahul, so they know him. A coach is someone who should keep a healthy atmosphere in the team and the dressing room, and Rahul will do that. At this level, unless there are weaknesses, you don’t need to coach the players. They all know how to hit a cover drive or bowl an outswinger. When somebody is struggling, that’s when someone of his experience will play a role. Otherwise, the team knows what they are supposed to do,” Tendulkar said in an interview with Times of India.

“I was told that when a bowler is bowling well, stand at the non-striker's end (laughs). Jokes apart, Bumrah is a world-class bowler, his action is slightly awkward, I have played him in the nets and his action is awkward. He is quicker than you think. He hits the bat hard so one can say because his action is odd, you get less time to react,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying to ANI.

