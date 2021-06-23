WTC Final- 'He did things with lot of purpose': Nasser Hussain lauds Virat Kohli's captaincy

Team India had an excellent first session on Day 5 of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The BlackCaps, who were in the better position, lost quick wickets and were five down by Lunch.

ALSO READ: 'Length has done the trick' - Sanjay Bangar on Indian pacer' success

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain lauded skipper Kohli's captaincy and complimented him for bowling changes.

"I thought Virat Kohli had a day as well, good morning. Every bowling change he made (was a good one). To the left-hander Nicholls, we know Ishant bowls well, bowl straight on. He kept Shami on even though he bowled six or seven overs in that session. So, pretty much spot on from India throughout the session. Catching, captaincy, and bowling," Hussain told on Star Sports.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Would have picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar for WTC Final, opines Sunil Gavaskar

"Sometimes, Virat Kohli does certain things, I call him the tinker man. But today morning, he did things with a lot of purpose. The changes he made were absolutely spot-on. Ishant to the left-handers. And like VVS Laxman said, there was no left-hander for Ashwin. 10 minutes to go to Lunch. BJ Watling in the middle, and he kept Shami on. And immediately Shami gets the wicket.

"He made right changes at the right time," Hussain added.

"Now, India are the favourites even though New Zealand were the favourites half an hour ago, and that is how quickly things change in England. And that is why Virat Kohli's captaincy was spot-on," he signed off.