Cricket: Team is a nice blend of experience and youth, says Shikhar Dhawan

Without customary captain Virat Kohli, who is currently touring England, Shikhar Dhawan will lead a second-string Indian team in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka one month from now.

Team India is scheduled to play a series with Sri Lanka in three One-day Internationals and three Twenty20 matches on the visit that will start on July 13 and close on July 25 at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

India skipper for the limited-overs visit through Sri Lanka, Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday addressed the press conference and said the impending tour will be a test and said the matches in Sri Lanka will give the periphery players a chance to grandstand their ability and be in the retribution for a spot in the main team.

"This is a very good team. There is positivity, confidence in our team and everybody is confident that we will do well. There is a lot of excitement. It is a new challenge but at the same time, it is a great opportunity for all of us to show our talent. Everybody is waiting," he said.

"13-14 days have passed since we are in quarantine, so the players are waiting when we can hit the ground and we have 10-12 days for preparation," he added.

The Indian cricket Board named a 20-member crew for the visit through Sri Lanka.

Youthful firearms like Devdutt Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw expected to include in the squad that likewise has two wicket-keeper batsmen in youthful Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

Discussing the playing combination of the side, Shikhar Dhawan said: "The boys are doing smart work and are looking forward to these matches. The players have already performed well, be it in the IPL. The team is a nice blend of experience and youth."