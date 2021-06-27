Cricket: Team India didn't show the patience needed in a Test match, says Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar hammered Team India's batting execution in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, noticing that Men in Blue scarcely showed any persistence. He likewise recommended that a lot of white-ball cricket has restrained India's capacity as a batting unit.

Virat Kohli and his men quietly gave up on the last day of the WTC final, in what should be the greatest day for batting with brilliant daylight around.

Writing in his segment in The Telegraph, Sunil Gavaskar was unnerved with India's batting execution, as they played some forgettable shots, which saw them packaged out for 170 in the subsequent innings. He wrote: "The conditions on the final day were bright, and the sun was out in all its glory, but the Indians, so used to the white-ball game, just didn't show the patience required in a Test match and were instrumental in their own downfall with some forgettable shots."

India will be quick to enhance their weaknesses when they take on England in a five-match Test series beginning in August.

After the loss in the WTC final, Virat Kohli expressed that his team's batsmen didn't squeeze the New Zealand bowlers, particularly on Kyle Jamieson, permitting him to bowl in comparable regions for extensive stretches.

Nonetheless, Sunil Gavaskar recommended that to be effective in attempting conditions; one necessity to bat in the manner in which one typically does while being patient and making the right shot choice. As per him, Kane Williamson exemplified that approach consummately.

"What patience and good shot selection can do in trying conditions was seen in the batting of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in both innings. He held the New Zealand innings together and took his team home. What he also showed is that the thinking that a batsman needs to go out and start playing shots on this kind of pitch and in conditions favoring the bowler is just negative thinking. He batted the way he knows how to, and that's what every batsman should do" - Sunil Gavaskar composed.

In spite of the inadequacies, Sunil Gavaskar is certain that Team India will perform better in the Test series against England, as conditions will be significantly greater for batting in August. India will trust that their batting unit can concoct better exhibitions in the series against England.