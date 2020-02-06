India fined for slow over rate for third successive time

The Indian team has been fined 80 per cent of match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first One Day International of the three-match serieson Wednesday in Hamilton.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC code of conduct for players and players personnel, a team is fined 20 per cent of match fee for every delayed over.

Virat and Co. have been charged with four delayed overs in the recent ODI clash. In a released statement by the ICC: “Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,".

Men in blue were charged by the on-field umpires Shaun Haig and Langton Rusere, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Chris Brown.

This is the third successive time in the tour that they have been charged with these violations. Team India were charged 40 per cent and 20 per cent of the fee in the fourth and the fifth T20I match respectively against New Zealand.

Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees' Chris Broad imposed the sanction on Kohli's side.

New Zealand get their first win of the tour against India, they beat the visitors by 4 wickets. The Blackcaps chased India's mammoth score (347 runs) with 11 balls to spare.

Ross Taylor has been judged the 'Man of the Match' after his performance versus India today.

New Zealand lead three-ODI match series against India (1-0).

They next meet in Auckland on February 8.