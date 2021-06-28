Cricket: Shikhar Dhawan and co. arrive in Sri Lanka ahead of limited-overs series

Team India's white-ball team has reached Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan and head coach Rahul Dravid. The Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka in three ODIs and T20Is.

The team consists of several inexperienced players as most of the senior players are touring England for five-match Test series against Root and Co.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the vice-captain of the team. Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are few of the seniors in the team, whereas, the squad is dominated by youngsters like Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson.

Team India will stay in quarantine from June 29 to July 1.

Earlier, Rahul Dravid said that many youngsters, who could also be picked up for the upcoming T20 World Cup, can play a crucial role in the series.

“It [The Sri Lanka tour] is crucial for youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad. They would be extremely keen to do well and set a marker for the selectors. Whether they get picked for the World Cup or not, that’s a call that the selectors and the Indian team management would take based on their plans and strategies," Dravid told reporters at the media interaction, according to Sportstar.

"That said, it’s not like if you don’t have a good tour of Sri Lanka, you are never going to make it. Conversely, just because you do well against Sri Lanka doesn’t mean you will make it automatically. Certainly, good performances on tours like these against international oppositions make the selectors think about you," he added.