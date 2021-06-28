Cricket- 'Indian batsmen need not worry about the series against England': Sunil Gavaskar

After facing a defeat in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Team India will now take on England in a five-match Test series. However, the Indian cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar feels that Virat and Co. should not be worried about the series against England.

ALSO READ: Cricket: 'We known each other for a long time': Kane Williamson on his friendship with Virat Kohli

In his column in The Telegraph, Gavaskar wrote that the Indian team should not be worried about the five-match series as the conditions will be more favourable for batting.

"Indian batsmen need not worry about the series against England in August-September as the sun will be out by then and the pitches will be drier and with the greatest of respect, if Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad don't get wickets in their first spell, they struggle in their next spells," wrote Gavaskar.

"The English summer has begun with disappointment [for India] but when disappointment fuels determination then fortunes can be turned and that's the attitude this talented team need to make this a truly Indian summer," he remarked.

The five-match red-ball series will kick off on August 4. The last time Men in Blue played a Test series in English conditions, they suffered a 4-1 loss (in 2017).

The forthcoming five Tests against England will give Team India ostensibly the best chance to put any demons to rest in England. A determined series win would not just recuperate the wounds of the previous few years yet, in addition, clear any questions about the team's future possibilities.