Cricket: Shaw and Kishan star as Team India thrash Sri Lanka by 7 wickets to go 1-0 up

No Kohli, No Rohit, No Bumrah? No worries as young Team India, under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, thrashed hosts Sri Lanka in the first ODI at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Pant has Covid, Saha isolated, who will be India's wicket-keeper? Dinesh Karthik is happy to help

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Fernando and Bhanuka gave the Lankans a decent start as the duo put up a 49-run stand. Chahal provided the first breakthrough for the Men in Blue.

However, Bhanuka and Rajapaksa maintained a decent pace to take their innings forward before Kuldeep Yadav came in and dismantled Sri Lanka's top order in one over.

Karunaratne's 35-ball 43 runs helped Sri Lanka end on a decent total of 262 at the loss of 9 wickets after the end of 50 overs.

India, in return, received a wonderful start as Prithvi Shaw started firing from the very first over. The young gun smashed 43 runs within 24 balls. After his dismissal, Ishan Kishan continued at his pace as the debutant dispatched his very first ODI ball for a six.

Ishan Kishan also went on to score a maiden fifty on his debut. Suryakumar Yadav and Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan added the finishing touch in the chase.

Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten at 86 and his opening partner Prithvi Shaw has adjudged the Player of the Match for providing a fiery start to the Men in Blue.