Cricket: Pant has Covid, Saha isolated, who will be India's wicket keeper? Dinesh Karthik is happy to help

Who will be the wicket keeper for Indian cricket team, now that Rishabh Pant has tested positive for Covid and reserve glove man Wriddhiman Saha is in self-isolation?

That's the question troubling Virat Kohli and Co ahead of India’s warm-up match against County XI from on July 20 in England.

Dinesh Karthik, who is in England as a commentator, is happy to help.

He hinted as much in a subtle tweet, with a picture of his cricketing kit and a hashtag, #justsaying.

The Tamil Nadu-based player is the wicket keeper of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and the kit bag in the picture sports the KKR logo.

The tweet has since gone viral.

While he plays for Tamil Nadu and KKR in the IPL, Karthik is not in the national team for the past two years.

His last game for India was the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand before being dropped from ODI and T20I squads.

He has been in England since June in his new avatar as commentator.

Pant tested positive for Covid and Saha is on a 10-day isolation after coming into contact with an infected staff member.