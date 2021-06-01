Cricket: Ross Taylor looks to make most of insight into Stuart Broad's methods during ENG vs NZ series

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is hoping that the experience of playing alongside Stuart Broad in County cricket will help him during the two-match Test series against England. Broad has dismissed Taylor 16 times – the most by any bowler against the veteran right-hander.

With Broad being named as the vice-captain for the two Tests against the Black Caps, the veteran is now expected to be a part of both matches despite England’s strict rotation policy. Broad is almost a surety to find a place in the playing XI for the series opener starting at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Both Broad and Taylor had shared the dressing room for Nottinghamshire in County cricket.

"I had the fortune to play with him at Notts and saw the way he went about things, I heard him talking to bowlers and I asked him a few questions," Taylor told reporters ahead of what is set to be his 106th Test.

"I wish I had that knowledge up my sleeve before a few more of those series.

"He has obviously got me out a few times, as most bowlers have, but he's a very good bowler along with Jimmy Anderson and the rest of them, with the Duke (ball) in hand they're world-class bowlers in any conditions."

Taylor, confident a calf injury he suffered last month won't prove to be a lingering problem, added: "There's been a bit of talk about rest and rotation. We'll see who's playing on Wednesday morning."

Meanwhile, New Zealand will look to get accustomed to the English conditions as soon as possible with an eye on the ICC World Test Championship final against India, scheduled to be played in Southampton from June 18.