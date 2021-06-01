Happy birthday, Dinesh Karthik - the 'war-horse' of Indian cricket

At the point when you discuss somebody having lived in the shadow of the other individual all through his profession, individuals will in general by and large consider Rahul Dravid, who notwithstanding performing so well for India with the bat had consistently been appraised close to the virtuoso of Sachin Tendulkar.

In any case, things were not the equivalent with a man from Tamil Nadu who made his introduction for the Indian group late in 2004 as a wicket manager batsman, just to clear the spot in the next year for M.S.Dhoni.

Dinesh Karthik was first chosen for the Indian group nine years prior, as a wicket-keeper. He is a gifted right-handed batsman. He is a player who can moor the innings and raise the stakes when required. In spite of the fact that he made his debut in 2004, he has played 94 ODIs till now.

In the limited opportunities he has had for India; Dinesh Karthik averages 25.0 in 42 Test innings, 30.21 in 79 ODI innings, and 33.25 in 26 T20 internationals.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Players to watch out for in England vs New Zealand Test series

Nonetheless, there are a few moments in his vocation which has endured in the minds of the Indian cricket fans. Here is one glance at such recollection:

There was silence all throughput as Manish Pandey holed out too long-on. Clearly, this was the game, that's what most of the Indian fans thought that night. The following batsman took his bat: smash, a six-over long-on. Boom, a four over long-on, and another six over square leg.

18 March 2018, Colombo, Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh characterised Dinesh Karthik's vocation. A kid who came to global cricket as wonder was in a circumstance where his team required him to accomplish something which would make an effect for the years to come. Team India required 34 runs off the last 12 balls.

ALSO READ:Cricket: Players' families allowed for UK tour, BCCI office-bearers to skip WTC final due to quarantine rules

He made his way to 16 off three balls while at the other end his partner Vijay Shankar had crawled his way to a painstaking 12 off 15. He smashed the last ball for four and ended the over with 22 off 6.

Vijay Shankar scored just one run off the first two balls in the last over. Another single at the moment meant nine runs were required from the last three balls. He slices it past the third man; it's a four. Five from 2 now, the match is almost evenly poised.

Next ball, a wicket: India's expectations have broken. Five needed off one, presently the core of each Indian fan is pounding; the pressing factor is on the man in the middle. And, six! The batsman roars the ball into the stands, and the group goes wild.

Keeping his body head still, Dinesh Karthik pounded an endeavored wide-yorker from Soumya Sarkar over the covers for a greatest, sending the group and the Indian changing area into incongruity. This innings, 29 off eight, would wind up characterizing Dinesh Karthik's profession.

Considering the context of the game and the pressure he was under, Dinesh Karthik delivered a memorable knock. A knock that will be remembered by every Indian Cricket Team fan.

Dinesh Karthik's career has been brimming with good and bad times yet the will to continue is something that makes him a standout. At whatever point you want to surrender, think about Dinesh Karthik.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik. May you continue to win matches for your team.