Cricket: Ravichandran Ashwin admits it was 'tough to see' New Zealand celebrate WTC victory

New Zealand's dressing area was loaded with celebrations after BlackCaps crushed Team India to finish the pursuit of the 139-run target to win the World Test Championship final.

That was the moment when celebrations started in the New Zealand dressing room while the Indian players were attempting to get over the shock of the loss. Ravichandran Ashwin as of late opened up about the loss and said he was numb after the match finished. In his most recent YouTube video, Ravichandran Ashwin said New Zealand players celebrated the success until late which was very hard to see for the losing team.

He said: “After the match, New Zealand have this custom of celebrating with the trophy and a few drinks in the dressing room. It was tough to see it. I think it is the flip side of having a room above the ground. They celebrated until 12. They even arrived at the pitch, and it sounded like a war cry to express their happiness. It was quite upsetting to see as we couldn’t make it.”

Team India's next task is facing England in a five-match Test series which will check the start of the second release of the World Test Championship. The series commences on August 4 in Nottingham and before that, the team has been offered a three-week reprieve.

Talking about the significance of the break, Ravichandran Ashwin said, “We were in the bubble throughout. So, after a long time, we are able to get some fresh air and step out. I have rented a car, and I am just driving around the country. First, we visited Devon. It was a beautiful and picturesque place. We went at an altitude that connected the ocean and the hill."

"This break is important for us. We had a lot of time between the WTC final and the England series. Obviously, we will practice, but this break is good. It has been quite hard being in the bubble. We have been in the bubble for 1.5 years," he added.