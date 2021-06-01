Cricket: 'Ramesh Powar will help in giving required push to the team': Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur believes Ramesh Powar is goal-oriented and will give the necessary push to make greater progress. Back as the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team, Ramesh Powar will have his first task this month as the side takes on England in a multi-design arrangement in the UK.

They will play a one-off Test match beginning June 16 in Bristol followed by three ODIs and a similar number of T20Is.

In a conversation with ANI, Harmanpreet Kaur is eager to play under Ramesh Powar, with whom she delighted in a decent affinity during Powar's first spell as the head coach.

"Ramesh sir gets involved in the team at all times and makes an effort to know the players' strengths, weaknesses, fears, etc, and tries to work on them. He is very ambitious and that helps the team get the required push from a very experienced person" - she said.

Ramesh Powar took control over the reins from WV Raman as the lead trainer of the side in May this year. He is definitely not another face in cricket as he had before instructed the women's side in 2018. Under Ramesh Powar, India had figured out how to arrive at the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in 2018.

Harmanpreet Kaur has played a large portion of her global cricket under Mithali Raj. The cricketer from Punjab said that she has figured out how to show restraint throughout the long term.

"Mithali di is the most experienced in our team and from her, I have learnt to be patient on the field. She tried to stay calm at most times and that reflects on her personal performance" - she added

After the visit through England, the Indian ladies' group will likewise venture out to Australia for a day-night Test followed by three ODIs and three T20Is in October.

"Playing against the top-ranked teams before the big challenges have always helped our team to build a positive approach. Taking on England in a multi-format tournament will be extremely helpful and each one of us in the team will have enough time to perform get better by the time we step in for the World Cup" - said Harmanpreet.

India's Senior Women squad for Test & ODIs against England: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India's Senior Women squad for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

