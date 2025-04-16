After his poor performance with the bat in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Babar Azam has been called out by former cricketer Basit Ali, saying that Babar should take a lesson from India’s ace Virat Kohli.

Following his blistering 151-run against Nepal in 2023, Babar is yet to find his feet in the international cricket domain and it looks like he still needs to grind to get some runs. He has not been able to hit a century for Pakistan. To make matters worse, even his form drought seems to be taking its toll on his captaincy. Under his leadership, Peshawar Zalmi have suffered two crushing defeats on the trot.

Babar’s personal woes, paired with the team’s struggles, are piling on the pressure. Babur had no impact during Zalmi's recent 102-run thrashing by Islamabad United, where he was absent for the chase of a staggering 244-run target.

Basit has been very vocal on social media this week sharing his thoughts on Babar's captaincy mistakes in PSL. He says Babar should put the armband down and just play, for the better of his mental health and the sake of his career. Basit even took example of India's stat batter Virat Kohli, who stepped down from T20I duties last summer and cashed in his Royal Challengers Bengaluru captaincy in Indian Premier League.

'If you follow him, then learn something from him'

The 54-year-old urged Babar to learn from the Indian batting maestro and said on his YouTube channel, "Babar should leave captaincy and focus on his cricket. While chasing a 240-plus target, he gave away a catch to slip and got out. He is not focused. Zalmi management should remove him from captaincy and play him as a batter. He is harming himself. Babar is not doing anything; he just keeps playing."

"I will give the example of Virat Kohli. He retired from T20Is, and he is not even the captain of RCB. If you follow him, then learn something from him. You should play as a batter," he added.

Babar kicked off the PSL campaign with a two-ball duck against Quetta Gladiators. He was outfoxed by former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir, who lured him to commit to a cover drive, which went straight into the hand of Rilee Rossouw.

In their second fixture against the defending champions Islamabad, Ben Dwarshuis forced out an edge from Babar, which flew straight to Jason Holder, stationed at the first slip.

With Babar and Zalmi searching for form and winning momentum, Peshawar will square off against Multan Sultan in Rawalpindi on Saturday.