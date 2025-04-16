Punjab Kings (PBKS) etched their name in the IPL history books on Tuesday (Apr 15) after pulling off an extraordinary win by defending just 111 runs against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It was the lowest total ever defended in IPL history.

When Andre Russell was bowled, the last wicket for KKR, PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta couldn’t hold her emotions. She leapt out of her seat, clapped with joy, and rushed onto the field to hug her players.

It was a heartwarming moment that went viral on social media, with fans praising her passion and presence. After the match she was seeing talking to the Punjab players and celebrating the win. Have a look at the video below:

The match looked to be in KKR’s favour as the second innings began. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane had taken the team to 62-2 before Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web around the KKR's middle order.

Chahal bagged 4/28, dismissing captain Ajinkya Rahane, Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh and Ramanpreet Singh in quick succession.

Marco Jansen backed him brilliantly with 3/17, while Arshdeep Singh kept things tight with 1/11. Despite a few late blows from Russell (17), KKR crumbled for 95, handing Punjab a memorable 16-run win.

The victory pushed Punjab into the top four with eight points from six games. Meanwhile, the defending champions dropped to sixth in the table with four losses in seven matches.

Speaking after the game, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer said: “It’s tough to describe. I backed my gut and told Yuzi to breathe and stay calm. The boys stuck to the plan. Wins like this are special.”

Zinta’s animated celebration added to the charm of the evening. For fans, it wasn’t just about a win, it was about belief, passion, and a little bit of Bollywood magic.