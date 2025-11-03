/PM Narendra Modi likely to host World Cup winning Indian women's team on Wednesday

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to host the World Cup-winning women’s side on Wednesday after a historic achievement. The Indian team, which won their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup on Sunday (Nov 2) by beating South Africa at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, are now likely to get a formal invitation. According to reports, PM Modi will welcome the Indian team at his New Delhi residence, having previously done so with prominent sports stars and the Indian men's cricket team after the T20 World Cup-winning campaign in 2024.

PM Modi to host Indian team?

Still unconfirmed, the gesture from the prime minister will be a welcome addition to honour the Indian team. On Sunday evening, after the win, Modi congratulated Harmanpreet Kaur and her side by taking to his X handle. Modi wrote, “A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports.”

If invited, it won’t be the first time PM Modi invites a cricket side to his residence. In June 2024, he invited the Indian men’s team that won the T20 World Cup in the West Indies under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. He also hosted Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and others when they made the nation proud on the biggest stage.

The meeting for the women’s side will also be their first official visit to the PM House, having won the ODI World Cup. The Women in Blue produced an inspired performance in the ODI World Cup, especially in the semifinal stage, having got the better of Australia while chasing a 339-run target. In the final, it was a relatively easy job as they beat South Africa by 52 runs.