From Jemimah Rodrigues to Laura Wolvaardt, 5 batters with highest average in Women's World Cup 2025

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 03, 2025, 14:26 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 14:26 IST

From Jemimah Rodrigues to Laura Wolvaardt, here's a look at the top five batters with highest average in Women's World Cup 2025. This list also includes Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Devine

Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) - 82.00
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) - 82.00

The star Australian all-rounder, Ashleigh Gardner, tops the list of batters with highest average in Women's World Cup 2025. In seven matches, Gardner has scored 328 runs at a brilliant average of 82.00.

Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 74.75
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Alyssa Healy (Australia) - 74.75

Australian captain Alyssa Healy is second on this list with a superb average of 74.75 in five CWC 25 matches. Her tally also includes two centuries.

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 71.37
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 71.37

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt is third on this list with a great average of 71.37 in nine matches. Her tally also includes two centuries and three half-centuries.

She also finished as the highest run-scorer of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with 571 runs.

Jemimah Rodrigues (India) - 58.40
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jemimah Rodrigues (India) - 58.40

Indian young gun, Jemimah Rodrigues, features fourth on this list. In eight matches, she has scored 292 runs at an average of 58.40.

She also played a key role in taking India to the final by scoring a brilliant unbeaten 127 against Australia in the semifinal. It is the third-highest individual score of the tournament.

Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - 57.80
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - 57.80

Kiwis all-rounder Sophie Devine is next on this list with a great batting average of 57.80 in seven Women's World Cup 2025 matches. Her tally also includes two half-centuries and a century.

