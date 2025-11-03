/From Jemimah Rodrigues to Laura Wolvaardt, 5 batters with highest average in Women's World Cup 2025

From Jemimah Rodrigues to Laura Wolvaardt, here's a look at the top five batters with highest average in Women's World Cup 2025. This list also includes Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Devine
The star Australian all-rounder, Ashleigh Gardner, tops the list of batters with highest average in Women's World Cup 2025. In seven matches, Gardner has scored 328 runs at a brilliant average of 82.00.
Australian captain Alyssa Healy is second on this list with a superb average of 74.75 in five CWC 25 matches. Her tally also includes two centuries.
Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt is third on this list with a great average of 71.37 in nine matches. Her tally also includes two centuries and three half-centuries.
She also finished as the highest run-scorer of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with 571 runs.
Indian young gun, Jemimah Rodrigues, features fourth on this list. In eight matches, she has scored 292 runs at an average of 58.40.
She also played a key role in taking India to the final by scoring a brilliant unbeaten 127 against Australia in the semifinal. It is the third-highest individual score of the tournament.
Kiwis all-rounder Sophie Devine is next on this list with a great batting average of 57.80 in seven Women's World Cup 2025 matches. Her tally also includes two half-centuries and a century.