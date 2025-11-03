Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in ICC Women's World Cup 2025, check who tops the list

From Deepti Sharma to Annabel Sutherland, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in Women's World Cup 2025. This list also includes Sophie Ecclestone, Shree Charani and Alana King
India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma finished as the highest wicket-taker of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with 22 wickets in nine innings at a bowling average of 20.40.
Australian young gun Annabel Sutherland is next on this list with 17 wickets in seven matches. Her tally also includes a five-wicket haul.
Sophie Ecclestone, known for her mystery spin bowling, features third on this list. In seven CWC 25 matches, Ecclestone has taken 16 wickets at a bowling economy of 4.05.
India's Shree Charani impressed everyone with her mystery spin bowling in the Women's World Cup 2025. She has taken 14 wickets in nine CWC 25 matches at a bowling average of 27.64.
Australian all-rounder Alana King is next on this list with 13 wickets in seven CWC 25 matches at a bowling economy of 17.38.