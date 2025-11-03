LOGIN
Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in ICC Women's World Cup 2025, check who tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 03, 2025, 13:37 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 13:37 IST

From Deepti Sharma to Annabel Sutherland, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in Women's World Cup 2025. This list also includes Sophie Ecclestone, Shree Charani and Alana King

Deepti Sharma (India) - 22 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: ICC)

Deepti Sharma (India) - 22 wickets

India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma finished as the highest wicket-taker of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with 22 wickets in nine innings at a bowling average of 20.40.

Annabel Sutherland (Australia) - 17 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Annabel Sutherland (Australia) - 17 wickets

Australian young gun Annabel Sutherland is next on this list with 17 wickets in seven matches. Her tally also includes a five-wicket haul.

Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 16 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 16 wickets

Sophie Ecclestone, known for her mystery spin bowling, features third on this list. In seven CWC 25 matches, Ecclestone has taken 16 wickets at a bowling economy of 4.05.

Shree Charani (India) - 14 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shree Charani (India) - 14 wickets

India's Shree Charani impressed everyone with her mystery spin bowling in the Women's World Cup 2025. She has taken 14 wickets in nine CWC 25 matches at a bowling average of 27.64.

Alana King (Australia) - 13 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Alana King (Australia) - 13 wickets

Australian all-rounder Alana King is next on this list with 13 wickets in seven CWC 25 matches at a bowling economy of 17.38.

