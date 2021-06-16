Cricket: 'Pitch will definitely spin' - Sunil Gavaskar wants both Ashwin and Jadeja in India playing XI for WTC Final

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that India should go with both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, scheduled to be played in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

Citing the weather conditions in Southampton, Gavaskar said that pitch will “definitely be dry” and assist spinners making Ashwin and Jadeja surety in India playing XI.

“In Southampton, it’s been boiling hot over the last few days so the pitch will definitely be dry and help spin as the match progresses, so yes both Ashwin and Jadeja will play," Gavaskar told PTI in an interview.

Gavaskar wants both Jadeja and Ashwin in the playing XI not just because of their bowling abilities but also for the batting depth the duo provides to the Indian team in the longest format of the game.

“That (Ashwin and Jadeja together) also gives depth to the batting as well as give a fine balance to the bowling attack. For the series later (vs England) much will depend on the weather and pitch conditions."

Gavaskar is not bothered about India’s lack of practice ahead of the WTC final and England series as he said that the team has a good blend of youth and experience with players who have played in English conditions in the past.

“(In) today’s tours there are barely one or two practice games before the Test series begins and the Indian team has had intra-squad matches so they have had that practice.

“The team is a good blend of youth and experience and most of the players have been to England several times so they know the conditions and what to expect," said the former India captain.

This will also be India’s chance to win their first ICC trophy under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

The squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Md Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.