Cricket: 'Phenomenal' - PM Modi hails Harleen Deol for taking a stunning catch

Harleen Deol pulled off a breathtaking catch near the boundary in the first T20I game against England at Northampton. The cricketing fraternity all throughout considered her marvelous effort, which acquired her praise from all corners.

England were 166 for 4 in the 19th over when Amy Jones, batting on 43 off 26 balls, hit India's Shikha Pandey towards wide long-off. In the 19th over of England's batting, Amy Jones hit the ball towards long-off. Showing her games abilities, Harleen Deol hopped across the boundary rope, tossed the ball inside, and again jumped forward to finish probably the best gets at any point taken in women's cricket.

The video of Harleen's catch was shared on the Government of India's Instagram profile which has effectively circulated around the web, gathering more than 700k views in 24 hours. On Saturday, PM Modi shared a video of the post as his Instagram story with an inscription, “Phenomenal! Well done @deol.harleen304.”

While sharing the video via online media, the Government of India stated, "YOU ABSOLUTELY CANNOT MISS THIS! India's Harleen Deol took one of the most stunning catches in the history of women's cricket to dismiss England's Amy Jones during the 1st T20I at Northampton. Take a bow!”

Amy Jones was England's second-best player in the match. She scored 43 runs in only 26 balls and looked set to finish her team innings on a high note before Harleen Deol's gigantic effort at long-off. England managed to score 177/7 out of 20 overs.