Every year, there is this comparison between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and its competitor, the Pakistan Super League (PSL). While the cash-rich IPL is head and shoulders ahead of every other franchise-based T20 League worldwide, several Pakistan cricketers back their league to scale those heights sooner rather than later. In an interesting incident, a Pakistani cricket fan was filmed watching an IPL 2025 game while attending a live PSL game, with the video doing rounds on social media.

The video circulating shows a local fan sitting in the stands for a live PSL match, checking the proceedings of a Delhi Capitals game in the IPL. The video clip is from past Wednesday (April 16), when Delhi hosted Rajasthan Royals in an evening game, and Islamabad United was facing Multan Sultan in Rawalpindi simultaneously.

Watch Video -

"If we play well in PSL, viewers will leave the IPL to watch us." pic.twitter.com/fCRH5peTZk — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) April 19, 2025

Meanwhile, this video emerged days after Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali claimed that PSL’s viewership would increase should the quality of the game improve and that the fans would not hesitate to watch PSL over the world-renowned IPL.

“Fans watch the tournament where there’s good cricket with entertainment. If we play well in the PSL, viewers will leave the IPL to watch us," Hasan said ahead of the tournament’s season opener.

IPL, PSL are underway at the same time

The two-most-talked about franchise T20 leagues, the IPL and PSL, are running simultaneously, with the best of the best players plying their trades in both.

While IPL manages to rope in every team’s first-team players, those not picked in the IPL auction or choose not to register their names in this league in the first place go elsewhere.

Considering the Indian govt and the BCCI have banned Pakistani cricketers from registering their names in IPL auctions due to issues stretching beyond cricket fields, none features, having last played during the inaugural season in 2008.

However, as things stand, in the 18th edition of the IPL, the former five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reeling at the bottom half of the points table. While CSK is down at the tenth position, with just two wins from seven contested matches thus far, Mumbai bettered theirs with two successive victories, collecting six points from seven played games.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals are leading the chart with five wins each, needing at least three more to confirm their playoff berths this year.

(With inputs from agencies)