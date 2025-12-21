/Pakistan rout India to win second U19 Asia Cup; Minhas, Raza shine in final

It was a day to forget for India in the U19 Asia Cup final on Sunday (Dec 21) as they were beaten by Pakistan in a one-sided affair. Playing at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, India lost to Pakistan by a massive 191 runs as the Men in Green won their second title. This was also Pakistan’s first outright Asia Cup U19 title, having shared the 2013 title with India after a tie. Sameer Minhas’s 172-run knock from 113 deliveries and Ali Raza’s 42/4 were the highlight reel for Pakistan in the summit clash.