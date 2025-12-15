/From RCB’s IPL triumph to Women’s World Cup glory: India’s 5 most searched sporting events of 2025

From RCB’s IPL win to India’s Women’s World Cup triumph, explore the 5 most searched sporting events of 2025, including Asia Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, and Pro Kabaddi League.
The Indian Premier League remained India’s most searched sports event as fans followed every match closely. Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) won the IPL title, dominating the season with strong performances and memorable moments across the tournament.
The Asia Cup kept fans engaged throughout the year, mainly due to high-voltage India vs Pakistan matches. India won the tournament, finishing as champions with convincing wins and solid performances in both batting and bowling.
The ICC Champions Trophy remained a major talking point as fans followed exciting matches and standout performances. India won the tournament, defeating New Zealand in the final with a strong all-round display to lift the trophy.
The Pro Kabaddi League stayed popular among Indian sports fans, with close matches and star raiders grabbing attention. Dabang Delhi lifted the PKL trophy, ending their campaign on a high with consistent team performances.
The Women’s World Cup saw huge interest in India as fans followed every game closely. India won the Women’s World Cup, creating history and delivering memorable performances that inspired a new generation of cricket fans.