LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From RCB’s IPL triumph to Women’s World Cup glory: India’s 5 most searched sporting events of 2025

From RCB’s IPL triumph to Women’s World Cup glory: India’s 5 most searched sporting events of 2025

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 15, 2025, 17:14 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 17:14 IST

From RCB’s IPL win to India’s Women’s World Cup triumph, explore the 5 most searched sporting events of 2025, including Asia Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, and Pro Kabaddi League.

Indian Premier League
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League remained India’s most searched sports event as fans followed every match closely. Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) won the IPL title, dominating the season with strong performances and memorable moments across the tournament.

Asia Cup
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Asia Cup

The Asia Cup kept fans engaged throughout the year, mainly due to high-voltage India vs Pakistan matches. India won the tournament, finishing as champions with convincing wins and solid performances in both batting and bowling.

ICC Champions Trophy
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

ICC Champions Trophy

The ICC Champions Trophy remained a major talking point as fans followed exciting matches and standout performances. India won the tournament, defeating New Zealand in the final with a strong all-round display to lift the trophy.

Pro Kabaddi League
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Pro Kabaddi League

The Pro Kabaddi League stayed popular among Indian sports fans, with close matches and star raiders grabbing attention. Dabang Delhi lifted the PKL trophy, ending their campaign on a high with consistent team performances.

Women’s World Cup
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Women’s World Cup

The Women’s World Cup saw huge interest in India as fans followed every game closely. India won the Women’s World Cup, creating history and delivering memorable performances that inspired a new generation of cricket fans.

Trending Photo

Who were Rob Reiner’s parents? Carl and Estelle Reiner and their Hollywood legacy
7

Who were Rob Reiner’s parents? Carl and Estelle Reiner and their Hollywood legacy

Asia Power Index 2025: Top 7 most powerful countries in the world — Check where India, US and China rank
7

Asia Power Index 2025: Top 7 most powerful countries in the world — Check where India, US and China rank

'I’m Jewish, but believe in Jesus': Why Rob Reiner praised Charlie Kirk’s wife just before his own death?
7

'I’m Jewish, but believe in Jesus': Why Rob Reiner praised Charlie Kirk’s wife just before his own death?

IPL 2026 Auction – 5 Players Gujarat Titans could target
5

IPL 2026 Auction – 5 Players Gujarat Titans could target

From RCB’s IPL triumph to Women’s World Cup glory: India’s 5 most searched sporting events of 2025
5

From RCB’s IPL triumph to Women’s World Cup glory: India’s 5 most searched sporting events of 2025