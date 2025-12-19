/A year to remember: Women’s ODI World Cup, CT win and India’s 5 best cricket moments of 2025

Indian cricket enjoyed a historic 2025 with an unbeaten Champions Trophy win, Asia Cup glory, maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title, Blind Women’s T20 World Cup triumph, and a memorable Test series draw in England.
India completed a perfect Champions Trophy campaign in 2025, staying unbeaten throughout the tournament. The final win over New Zealand also marked Rohit Sharma’s last ICC assignment as ODI captain, ending his leadership run on a historic high.
India stamped their authority in the 2025 Asia Cup by defeating Pakistan three times, including the final. Clinical performances with bat and ball saw India lift the title, reinforcing their dominance in high-pressure continental clashes.
India’s Test series draw in England in 2025 marked the first assignment after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, the team showed grit and maturity in challenging conditions.
Indian women created history by winning their first-ever ODI World Cup in 2025. The journey included a famous semi-final win over Australia and a composed final victory against South Africa, marking a defining moment for women’s cricket in India.
India won the first-ever Blind Women’s T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final at Colombo. An unbeaten run, including wins over Australia and Pakistan, capped a landmark achievement.