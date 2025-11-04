/New Delhi to host WPL 2026 auctions on November 27 as focus turns on Indian players amid World Cup success - Report

The Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) auctions are all set to take place at the end of the month as the funfair for the next season begins. With the deadline for the retention window set for Nov 5, franchises will have the option to pick and release players from the current crop before entering the auction table. According to early reports, the WPL 2026 auctions are set to take place on November 27, which falls on a Thursday and will take place in the national capital, New Delhi.

WPL auctions on November 27?

After a huge success in the Women’s World Cup, the women’s game has got a huge platform as India lifted the trophy for the first time in its history. With this lift still new, the attention will be on the WPL auctions. Unlike other auctions, this will be the mega-auction version, meaning the franchises will have limited options to retain players and along with a fixed cap. If a report from India Today is believed, this year’s auction will be one to keep a close eye on as it is likely to take place in New Delhi on Nov 27.

What is the retention slab?

Retention 1: ₹3.50 crore

Retention 2: ₹2.50 crore

Retention 3: ₹1.75 crore

Retention 4: ₹1 crore

Retention 5: ₹50 lakh

This means a team retaining five players will have ₹9.25 crore deducted from its purse and will not be eligible for any RTM cards. Teams retaining four players will lose ₹8.75 crore but can use one RTM, while those with three retentions will have two RTMs.

Each uncapped player retained will cost ₹50 lakh, and franchises are free to pay players more than the slab rate, with the excess deducted from their total purse.

When is the registration deadline for WPL 2026?

The BCCI has set November 18 as the last date for player registrations, while the final list of players eligible for the auction will be released on November 20.

In 2025, the five Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchises retained a total of 71 players, leaving just 19 spots up for grabs at the upcoming auction.