WPL 2026: Ex-India batting coach Abhishek Nayar joins UP Warriorz’s backroom staff

Ahead of Season 4 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the UP Warriorz have made a strong statement of intent by appointing the decorated and experienced Abhishek Nayar as their new head coach. Nayar played a key role as assistant coach in helping KKR clinch the IPL title in 2024, and was also a part of the coaching set-up for Team India when they won the Champions Trophy earlier this year. The announcement was made in collaboration with renowned stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, who has been onboarded as the face of UP Warriorz fans, on social media. The intriguing announcement video was shot at Abhishek Nayar’s alma mater, Bombay Scottish School.

A respected figure in the Indian cricket circles, Nayar brings with him a deep understanding of the game, a proven track record in player development, and years of experience across various coaching roles at both domestic and international levels.

A former Indian international all-rounder and a key figure in Mumbai’s domestic cricket setup, Nayar has seamlessly transitioned into one of the most influential coaches in the Indian cricketing ecosystem. His journey as a coach has been defined by his ability to mentor and nurture young talent and help top athletes push past their limits.

This isn’t Nayar’s first time being associated with the UP Warriorz since he also spent a brief stint with the team during their off-season training camps post Season 1. The franchise is confident that him stepping into the head coach role will bring consistency and strength to the team’s preparations.

Nayar’s expertise and ability as a coach are well-documented and were seen in the IPL when he was the Assistant Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Hailing from Mumbai, Nayar has been part of KKR since 2018 and has worked closely with players like Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rinku Singh since their early years.

In 2024, Nayar also served as the assistant coach of the Indian men’s national team, where he worked under Head Coach Gautam Gambhir. During his time with the Indian team, he worked closely with the top batters in the team, and KL Rahul personally credited Nayar for helping him regain his form in the T20 format. Among the other players he has worked with behind the scenes are also the likes of former India captain Rohit Sharma and former India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik.

Speaking on his appointment, Abhishek Nayar expressed his excitement and said, “I really enjoyed my time working with the UP Warriorz before and I’m thrilled to take on this new role. WPL is a fantastic platform for women’s cricket and I’m looking forward to working closely with the management to build a strong team for Season 4. UP Warriorz already have a strong foundation in place, and I believe we can build something truly special. There is incredible potential, and I will give it my all to help win their first-ever title this season”