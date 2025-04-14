Karun Nair is back at being a run machine and this time it is in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for Delhi Capitals in his first IPL match since 2022, he smashed 89 off 40 balls including 12 fours and five sixes.

Nair was picked up in the IPL on the back of his stellar performances in the domestic cricket, especially Vijay Hazare trophy where he smacked 779 runs in seven innings, averaging 389.5 with five centuries for Vidarbha.

The IPL innings has been long in making for Nair who is now knocking on the door for a spot in the Indian cricket national team - specifically on the upcoming Test tour of England in June after the IPL 2025 get over.

Karun played three more Tests after scoring famous 303 not out

Karun, famously scored 303 not out in only his third Test, after being handed a debut in 2016 against England. He is only the second India batter to score a triple hundred in Tests after Virender Sehwag.

Despite popular belief, Nair was not dropped right after scoring his triple hundred but was selected to play against Australia in Feb-Mar next year. The batter, however, didn't play the first Test of the four-match series but was part of rest of the three games.

He replaced spinner Jayant Yadav to reinforce the batting after India lost the match in Pune by 333 runs. Nair, however, could not replicate his form in the next four innings he batted in and scored 26, 0, 23 and 5 before losing his place permanently.

As for IPL, he last played for Rajasthan Royals on May 3, 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but managed to score only 13 runs. In the previous two games of the season, he had scored only three runs and was subsequently dropped from the side.

Nair's form could not have come at a better time with Indian batters, especially Rohit Sharma, struggling in red-ball cricket as evident on the last tour of Australia in Dec-Jan 2024-25 where India lost the five-match Border Gavaskar Series 3-1.