Cricket: 'Just 1 more sleep': Simon Doull reveals first look of the pitch for WTC final

With less than 24 hours to go for the World Test Championship final, photos of the pitch that will be for the match has gone viral on Twitter.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ, WTC Final: Weather predictions, Rose Bowl pitch conditions and probable XI

Former Kiwi pacer Simon Doull shared the first glimpse of the pitch that will be used in the World Test Championship finals. He took to Twitter and tweeted: "Just 1 more sleep. @ICC WTC final with @BLACKCAPS and @BCCI. No need to mow that I don’t think @DineshKarthik." Doull also shared a photograph of the pitch.

The pitch in the picture had a good cover of grass on it and the curators will mow it on the Day 1 of the Test. However, the weather in Southampton will play a crucial role in the match. A sunny day will mean less swing and turn, whereas, overcast conditions will favour the pacers' swing.

Earlier, Head groundsman at Southampton, Simon Lee said that he is aiming to produce a competitive track with early help for pacers and with some assistance for spinners later in the summit clash.

"Pitch preparation for this Test is a little simpler as we are a neutral venue, we are guided by the ICC, but we all want is a good pitch that offers an even contest between the teams," Lee told ESPNcricinfo.

"For me personally I just want to get something out that has some pace, bounce and carry in the pitch.

"It can be a hard thing to do in England as the weather doesn't help us most of the time, but the forecast in the build-up is good with a lot of sun, so we are hopeful that we'll get some pace and a hard pitch without over-rolling it and killing it."