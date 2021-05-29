Cricket: 'It leaves a sour taste in the mouth': Aakash Chopra on joint winners in WTC finals

Aakash Chopra has communicated second thoughts about India and New Zealand being proclaimed as the joint visitors if the World Test Championship finale finishes in an impasse.

The ICC has finalized the playing conditions for the World Test Championship finale to be played among India and New Zealand in Southampton from June 18. The different sides will share the trophy if the match closes in a draw or tie.

On his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra believed that it doesn't appear to be okay that a winner can't be announced for a competition that has run for a couple of years.

"If the final match is a draw, both the teams will be declared as the joint winners. I do understand that you do not want a tie-breaker but if it is a two-year-long tournament and still you cannot call a team the champion, it just does not sound right, personally, it leaves a sour taste in the mouth" - he said.

He likewise scrutinized the hold day being put to utilize just if the match is influenced because of the harsh climate and not in the event that one of the teams is on the cusp of triumph.

"Another thing is that a reserve day has been kept but that reserve day will only be used if the overs from the first five days are left due to the weather. The sixth day will not be used if the match ends when you needed say a couple of wickets and the opposition team required 125 runs" - he added.

Nonetheless, Aakash Chopra recognized that the match is probably not going to go past five days, particularly on the off chance that it is a marginally green pitch.

While talking about a portion of things to come changes that can be executed for the World Test Championship final, Aakash Chopra recommended that the match ought to be played till a possible winner is resolved and not limited by the number of days.

"Firstly, if you have kept an extra day, I would say add a seventh day as well, play for as long as you get a winner. I know it has not happened for a long while but timeless Tests used to be there. If you have already kept a sixth day, why not use it to get the result" - he said.

"Secondly, you can make it a three-match series. If you win the first two matches, it's over. The third match will only be played if you don't have a winner after the first two matches. If you play just the one Test, that too in an alien country, after a two-year-long tournament, that should not be the case" - he added.

For the current cycle, Aakash Chopra needs the group positioned higher in the points table to be pronounced as the winners in the event of a draw.

