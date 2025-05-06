India head coach Gautam Gambhir minced no words as he lambasted former India captain Sunil Gavaskar over the latter's comment on the Champions Trophy prize money. When Rohit Sharma and co-won the eight-team tournament by beating New Zealand in the final match, the BCCI declared a prize money of INR 58 crore. Gavaskar, therefore, in his Sportstar column, questioned whether Gambhir would emulate his predecessor Rahul Dravid in declining to take more than the rest of the support staff.

Following the success in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Dravid avoided accepting the extra INR 2.5 crore given to him by the Indian cricket board and decided to opt for an equal division of the bonus prize among his support staff, along with the rest of it.

"When I joined this job of being the head coach of 140 crore Indians, I was aware that when you get criticised on a daily basis on the team's performance, there will always be appreciation, there will always be criticism. And it will never occur that the graph goes up in the same manner," said Gambhir at an event organised by ABP.

“There will always be ups and downs, which I was very well aware of. And it hasn't changed. And I'm absolutely fine with it because my job is to make the country proud with all the players, and that is going to stay till the last day of my coaching career. It's just been 8 months. Just 8 months. And as I told you before, if the results don't come, I'm absolutely fine with criticism,” he added.

'It is people's job to criticise me'

Without naming Gavaskar, Gambhir also made his views clear on what the former India captain had to state regarding the Champions Trophy and its prize money.

“It's people's job to criticise me, and they should criticise. But there are some people who have been sitting in the commentary box for 20-25 years. They questioned everything I did. They think that Indian cricket is their property. Unfortunately, Indian cricket is not someone's property. It is the identity of 140 crore Indians and it will remain that way. They questioned my coaching, my records, my concussions and even my prize money,” said Gambhir.

“The prize money that I got in the Champions Trophy. I don't need to tell this country where I left the money and where I invested it. But this country should know that such people have been working in the country as NRIs for so many years. They earn money from the country and take it abroad. I don't do security checks or immigration at 11:55," he added.

Speaking further, he said, "“Those who only have to spend 1 day, 180 days. I am an Indian, and I will remain an Indian till my last breath. I will not become an NRI to save tax. People who live in glass houses shouldn't be throwing stones at other people's homes.”

The present head coach, whose next task is the five-match Test series against England, said that he is not responsible to what the commentators have to say and he doesn't pay attention to their views as his only concern is achieving successful results.

“I want to be a coach. And I don't have any responsibility towards them. I want to be a coach for that 10 or 12-year-old kid who comes to watch the match in the sun and sits for 6 or 7 hours. If he can go back happily. If we can send him back happily, that is my responsibility,” said Gambhir.

“Who says what in the commentary box, who says what on YouTube, who says what on the broadcaster, what the media says, that is not my job. My job is not to prove them wrong, or prove them right,” he signed off.