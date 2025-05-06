India's head coach Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday (May 6) called for a total suspension of all cricketing relations with Pakistan, including playing in the Asia Cup and ICC tournaments, after the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Gambhir stressed that India should not participate in any cricketing activity with Pakistan until cross-border terrorism is completely eradicated. India has not hosted a full series against Pakistan since 2007 as a result of strained relations, and the two countries only face each other at multi-team events. Gambhir supported putting even these meetings on hold.

"My personal answer to this is absolutely no. Till all this (cross-border terrorism) doesn't stop there should not be anything between India and Pakistan," Gambhir said when asked about the future of Indo-Pak cricket in the current environment at event by organised by ABP.

The demand for cutting ties follows the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, during which 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed.

'Government's call to whether we play them or not'

"Ultimately this is government's call whether we play them or not. I have said this before also, no cricket match or Bollywood or any other interaction is more important than the life of Indian soldiers and Indian citizens," Gambhir said.

"Matches will keep happening, movies will be made, singers will continue to perform but nothing comes close to losing a loved one in your family." Asked specifically about India playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup this year or the T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next year, Gambhir placed the onus on the BCCI and the government.

"This is not up to me, this is for BCCI and more importantly the government to decide whether we should play them or not.

As part of an agreement worked out between the BCCI, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the ICC, all India-Pakistan matches in ICC events will be played in a neutral country till the 2027 cycle.