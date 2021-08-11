Cricket: IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings to honour former Tamil Nadu cricketers

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings have announced a commitment of INR 7 lakh each to five veteran cricketers from Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association had organized a one-time payment of INR 5 lakh to cricketers, groundsmen, authorities and others from the cricketing fraternity to perceive their commitment towards the development of the game. The choice made by CSK is on the side of TNCA's work.

CSK unveiled their aim to perceive veterans of the game from the 1950s and 1960s who didn't get a lot of financial advantage in that period.

"As it is well known, cricketers in the early ’50s and ’60s did not get much monetary benefit playing the game that we all love so much. CSK whose home base is Chennai, Tamil Nadu have come forward to show their love and respect to these veterans and will be contributing Rs. 7 Lakhs each to some of the veteran cricketers," Chennai Super Kings management said in a press release.

The recipients include - K R Rajagopal: A standout batsman and wicketkeeper who played for Tamil Nadu. He was particularly unfortunate to miss out the 1967 Indian group visit to Australia just barely despite his productive scores in that year's Domestic competitions, accumulating almost 800 runs in the Ranji Trophy.

Najam Hussain: An all-rounder who played for Mysore and Madras in the 1960s scored every century for Mysore against Hyderabad in a memorable match that made a world record without precedent for a very long time of cricket.

S V S Mani: He played for Tamil NaduSouth Zone close by legends like VV Kumar, S Venkataraghavan, AG Milkha Singh, Jaisimha, Prasanna and AG Kripal Singh and was in the Test Reserve of the Indian group.

R Prabhakar: A Tamil Nadu Ranji player who frequently opened the bowling with his medium-pace cutters and batted well down the order. His 160 thump in 30 overs of the Hindu Trophy included 16 sixes and fourteen fours is as yet carved in the personalities of individuals who saw the knock.

K Parthasarathy: A mainstream Curator of M A Chidambaram stadium from 1973 till his retirement in 2013. He has curated coordinates in all formats including three World Cup matches, four Women's World Cup matches, India 'A' series games, and was likewise connected with the tied Test in 1986.