/IPL 2026: Sanju Samson was emotionally drained, wanted to leave mid season, reveals RR owner

Sanju Samson will officially play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after his transfer to the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions was confirmed on Saturday (Nov 16). Samson, who led Rajasthan Royals for the last few years and enjoyed a stellar rise, was involved in an ambitious deal that saw Ravindra Jadeja part ways with Chennai Super Kings and move in the other direction. However, it is Samson who is in the spotlight as Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale revealed that he was emotionally drained and wanted to leave during IPL 2025.

RR owner makes massive revelation

“The first time this year—or in the past year—that Sanju talked about moving on was probably in Kolkata towards the end of the season. We had a meeting after the game. He’s a very honest guy. He was personally and emotionally drained. He cares a huge amount about RR, and I think having our worst season in 18 years took a lot out of him. Having given the best part of 14 years, with a short break, to RR, he felt he needed a new chapter to refresh the end of his IPL journey,” revealed Badale in a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on their YouTube channel.

With the deadline day for retentions set for Saturday, the swap deal, which also involved Sam Curran to the Rajasthan Royals, was confirmed in the morning, hours before the window closed. The move means Samson, a native South Indian, will represent the South Indian side in the IPL for the first time, having had a spell with Delhi Capitals before moving to RR in a second stint.

It is reported that CSK paid Rs 18 crores ($2 million) while Jadeja was valued at Rs 15 crores ($1.69 million). The rest of the money involved the transfer of Curran to RR from CSK, as all parties had their share of success in the trade.