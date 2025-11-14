LOGIN
  /IPL 2026 retention list: Meet top players trades so far

IPL 2026 retention list: Meet top players trades so far

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 14, 2025, 14:15 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 14:16 IST

From Shardul Thakur to Sherfane Rutherford, here's a look at the top players traded so far in IPL 2026 retentions. Ahead of Saturday's deadline, few players like Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja may also traded in different franchises.

Shardul Thakur
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shardul Thakur

In the latest IPL 2026 retention update, Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been traded from Lucknow Super Giants to Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crore ($225,000).

Sherfane Rutherford
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sherfane Rutherford

Mumbai Indians have also placed a strong bet on West Indies power-hitter Sherfane Rutherford. He has been traded to MI from Gujarat Titans for INR 2.6 crore ($292,000).

Arjun Tendulkar
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Arjun Tendulkar

In an unexpected move, Arjun Tendulkar has been traded from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 30 lakh ($33,000).

Sanju Samson
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sanju Samson

As per ESPNcricinfo, Sanju Samson is likely to be traded to Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals. In return, CSK have sent Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to RR.

IPL 2026 Retention Deadline
5 / 5
(Photograph: IndianPremierLeague/X)

IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

The last date for submitting the IPL 2026 retention list is Nov 15 (Saturday). All IPL franchises will reveal which players are retained or released around 5 pm IST.

