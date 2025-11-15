LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Andre Russell to Liam Livingstone: 5 shocking releases ahead of IPL 2026 auction

From Andre Russell to Liam Livingstone: 5 shocking releases ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 15, 2025, 18:42 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 18:47 IST

All ten IPL teams released major players ahead of the auction. Now, let’s look at the five biggest names released by the franchises

Andre Russell – 12 crore (KKR) ($1.44 million approx)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Andre Russell – 12 crore (KKR) ($1.44 million approx)

KKR released Andre Russell after an inconsistent last two seasons. His power-hitting and death-overs bowling didn’t have the same impact. With 12 crore freed, KKR move on, while Russell re-enters the auction hoping for a new role.

Venkatesh Iyer – 23.75 crore (KKR) ($2.85 million approx)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Venkatesh Iyer – 23.75 crore (KKR) ($2.85 million approx)

Venkatesh Iyer, released at 23.75 crore, struggled for consistency with both bat and ball. His strike rate dipped and his medium pace wasn’t used much. KKR chose to rebuild, putting a top-order all-rounder back into the auction.

Matheesha Pathirana – 13 crore (CSK) ($1.56 million approx)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Matheesha Pathirana – 13 crore (CSK) ($1.56 million approx)

CSK let go of Matheesha Pathirana after a tough season where injuries and a drop in rhythm affected his yorkers and slower balls. Once a strong death-overs bowler, he now returns to the auction pool at 13 crore.

Ravi Bishnoi – 11 crore (LSG) ($1.32 million approx)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravi Bishnoi – 11 crore (LSG) ($1.32 million approx)

LSG released Ravi Bishnoi despite his wickets in the middle overs. His economy rate went up last season, and teams targeted him more. At 11 crore, LSG open space for changes, while Bishnoi becomes a key spinner in the auction.

Liam Livingstone – 8.75 crore (RCB) ($1.05 million approx)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Liam Livingstone – 8.75 crore (RCB) ($1.05 million approx)

RCB moved on from Liam Livingstone after a quiet run with both bat and ball. His hitting didn’t come off regularly and his mix of off-spin and leg-spin wasn’t used much. Released at 8.75 crore, he goes back into the auction pool.

Trending Photo

From Andre Russell to Liam Livingstone: 5 shocking releases ahead of IPL 2026 auction
5

From Andre Russell to Liam Livingstone: 5 shocking releases ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Centuries in the making: 6 mind-blowing structures that took centuries to finish
7

Centuries in the making: 6 mind-blowing structures that took centuries to finish

A space bag that can catch asteroids? New technology could transform mining and clean up orbit
8

A space bag that can catch asteroids? New technology could transform mining and clean up orbit

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League
5

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in Indian Premier League

Global Peace Index: Top 7 countries with the highest peace levels. Is India on the list?
8

Global Peace Index: Top 7 countries with the highest peace levels. Is India on the list?