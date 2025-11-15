All ten IPL teams released major players ahead of the auction. Now, let’s look at the five biggest names released by the franchises
KKR released Andre Russell after an inconsistent last two seasons. His power-hitting and death-overs bowling didn’t have the same impact. With 12 crore freed, KKR move on, while Russell re-enters the auction hoping for a new role.
Venkatesh Iyer, released at 23.75 crore, struggled for consistency with both bat and ball. His strike rate dipped and his medium pace wasn’t used much. KKR chose to rebuild, putting a top-order all-rounder back into the auction.
CSK let go of Matheesha Pathirana after a tough season where injuries and a drop in rhythm affected his yorkers and slower balls. Once a strong death-overs bowler, he now returns to the auction pool at 13 crore.
LSG released Ravi Bishnoi despite his wickets in the middle overs. His economy rate went up last season, and teams targeted him more. At 11 crore, LSG open space for changes, while Bishnoi becomes a key spinner in the auction.
RCB moved on from Liam Livingstone after a quiet run with both bat and ball. His hitting didn’t come off regularly and his mix of off-spin and leg-spin wasn’t used much. Released at 8.75 crore, he goes back into the auction pool.