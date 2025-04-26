Former India coach Ravi Shastri is blown away by the young local talent emerging in the ongoing IPL 2025, including Punjab Kings openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, CSK’s Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre and this tournament’s teen sensation, 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Given how the emerging kids on the block have taken this tournament by storm, especially Arya, who slammed his maiden IPL hundred against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier, Shastri feels these youngsters are destined for greatness.

"The two Punjab openers (Arya and Singh) as well, they give it a smack," Shastri said while speaking on The ICC Review. "It's as if these youngsters, 14 years, 17 years of age, come in and see it, hit it in the first six overs."

While Arya’s top-order exploits have already made headlines this season, CSK’s rookie opener, Ayush Mhatre, who came in as Ruturaj Gaikwad’s replacement, impressed one and all on his IPL debut against Mumbai Indians, hitting sixes and fours for fun.

"The shots Ayush Mhatre played against the Mumbai Indians were unbelievable," Shastri continued. "For a 17-year-old to come out and express himself that way, he caught everyone's eye. If he's handled properly and surrounded by the right people, he can go a long way."

Vaibhav’s whirlwind IPL debut

After breaking the record for becoming the youngest cricketer to feature in an IPL game, aged 14, Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi sent the cricket world into a frenzy after hitting his first ball in IPL for a massive clean six. Playing against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur, Vaibhav, a left-handed opener, smashed LSG’s Shardul Thakur for a first-ball six, breaking the internet.

However, Shastri joined former India opener Virender Sehwag to warn the kid to stay humble and accept life as it comes. While Sehwag was blunt in his warning, saying that should Vaibhav think of himself as a crorepati now for what he did on his IPL debut and get complacent about it, we might not see him again the next year, Shastri chose subtle words, adding he would endure failures, and all that matters would be how he handles them.

"The first shot he played would have taken everyone's breath away," Shastri said.

"But he's young. There will be failures. It’s about how he handles them."

"People will come up with new things. Lots of short stuff will be thrown at him. When you tonk someone's first ball for six, there’s no mercy. He'll have to get used to that,” he continued.

(With inputs from agencies)