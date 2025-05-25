IPL 2025: Heinrich Klaasen’s record-breaking hundred helps Hyderabad floor Kolkata

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen struck his second IPL century on Sunday as he powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a mammoth 278-3, and a 110-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

With both teams already out of the play-off race, Hyderabad elected to bat first and registered the third-highest total of the T20 tournament, with Klaasen hitting an unbeaten 105 off 39 balls in Delhi.

Klaasen, who was promoted to number three, stole the limelight with seven fours and nine sixes in a complete show of domination by Hyderabad after opener Travis Head hit a 40-ball 76.

Three-time champions Kolkata, who won the IPL last year, were bowled out for 168 in 18.4 overs to end this edition placed eighth out of 10 teams.

Hyderabad finished with 6 wins and seven losses.

"Very pleased, it's been a long season of disappointment," Klaasen said after his knock.

"Luckily, I stuck to my processes and found my form now. The franchise spent a lot of time and money to play this brand of cricket, and it was up to us to step up to the mantle."

Hyderabad, who won their only IPL title in 2016 under Australia's David Warner, have the top four totals in IPL to their credit.

Hyderabad amassed IPL's highest ever total of 287-3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last year. They fell one short of that score -- 286-6 -- against the Rajasthan Royals this year.

Hyderabad scored 277 versus the Mumbai Indians in 2024.

Hyderabad's Australian import Head came out roaring with opening partner Abhishek Sharma, and the two handed the team a blazing start of 92 in 6.4 overs.

Klaasen reached his ton in 37 balls for the joint third-highest IPL ton. West Indies' Chris Gayle hit a hundred in 30 balls in 2013, and Rajasthan's 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi in 35 balls this edition.

Abhishek fell for 32 before Head put on 83 runs with Klaasen as it rained sixes at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Head fell to West Indies spinner Sunil Narine, but Klaasen kept up the charge with Ishan Kishan and carried his bat through.

Kolkata were never in the chase, with Manish Pandey top-scoring with 37.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane said "no regrets" as they take positives from a disappointing season and hope to come back strong next year.

Hyderabad bowlers Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga and impact substitute Harsh Dubey took three wickets each.

