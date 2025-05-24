Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Rajat Patidar and Pat Cummins have been penalised for slow overate. In a statement released by the IPL governing council, both captains have been fined under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct. SRH won the match by 42 runs in a high-scoring affair, which now sees them needing a favour if they are to qualify for Qualifier 1.

Cummins, Patidar fined for slow overate

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," IPL said in their release.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined INR 12 Lakh," it added.

Chasing a massive 232 runs to win the contest in Lucknow, RCB were bowled out for 189, paving the way for SRH to win by 42 runs. The defeat for RCB means they will need favours from other sides to reach Qualifier 1, which gives them two shots to reach the IPL 2025 final.

Now with 17 points from 13 matches, RCB will need to win their final match against LSG to stand with a chance of Qualifier 1 spot. Anything less than a win will see them miss out on the Q1 spot, meaning they will have to compete in the Eliminator. Also, if RCB beat LSG on Monday and PBKS lose their remaining matches against Delhi and Mumbai respectively, then the South Indian side will be in line for a Q1 spot.