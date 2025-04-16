In a bizarre incident during the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in New Chandigarh on Tuesday (Apr 15), two bats failed the gauge bat size check sparking confusion and delays in the low-scoring thriller. With the batting advantage on the rise each season, the IPL seems to be drawing the line on oversized bats.

Earlier, such bat inspections were carried out inside the dressing room. But starting this week, umpires have begun conducting checks on the field as seen in other recent IPL games. As per IPL rules, a bat's width must not exceed 10.79 cm, blade thickness must stay under 6.7 cm, and edges not more than 4cm. Length-wise, it should be under 96.4 cm.

Just before KKR began chasing a low total of 111 in Mullanpur, KKR opener Sunil Narine’s bat was ruled illegal. Reserve umpire Saiyed Khalid conducted pre-innings checks near the dugout when Narine’s bat couldn’t pass the official gauge. He was seen having a brief discussion with the umpire, while the impact sub for KKR Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s bat check was cleared.

Glad Narine is getting pulled up at least while batting. pic.twitter.com/GziclyTc1x — Sunil (@Hitting_Middle) April 16, 2025

Narine, who earlier impressed with the ball (2 for 14 in 3 overs), could score only 5 runs off 4 balls while Raghuvanshi top-scored with 37 off 28, but KKR’s chase collapsed from a strong 62 for 2 to all out, handing PBKS a dramatic win.

The drama didn’t end there. In the 16th over, with KKR nine wickets down, Anrich Nortje walked out but his bat too was rejected by the on-field umpires Mohit Krishnadas and Saidharshan Kumar. The match was paused as Rahmanullah Gurbaz ran in with spare bats. A replacement was cleared, but Nortje never faced a ball as Andre Russell was bowled right after by Macro Jansen.

PBKS are now fourth on the points table with eight points from four wins in six games. They next play Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 18.

Defending champions KKR, on the other hand, are on sixth place with six points from three wins and four losses in seven games. They next play Gujarat Titans on April 21.